All apartments in New York
Find more places like 172 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
172 West 79th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

172 West 79th Street

172 West 79th Street · (212) 875-2850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

172 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,693

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Prewar in prime location! One month free on 13 month lease. This Jr. 4 has already been converted to a 2 bedroom, with the 2nd bedroom serving as a perfect guest, office or baby room. The light and condition are excellent. Original prewar detail abounds; beamed ceiling, moldings, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The apartment features an open kitchen beautifully designed with granite counters, excellent appliances and cabinetry. The renovated windowed bathroom has basket weave tile floors, a pedestal sink, marble trimmed tub and is tiled to the ceiling. THE HOPKINS is a well run full service condominium, convenient to Equinox, The JCC, NY Sports and Crunch. Citibikes are right across the street in front of the 24 hour Duane Reade. It is also convenient to subways, buses and garages, Central and Riverside Parks. Fairway, Zabar's, Citarella. A wide variety of excellent restaurants, museums and Lincoln Center are all within the immediate neighborhood. You can have it all!NOTE: ONE MONTH FREE RENT. $3693 is gross effective rent for 13 month lease. Gross rent is $4,000. NO ESCALATION FOR YEAR 2!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 West 79th Street have any available units?
172 West 79th Street has a unit available for $3,693 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 West 79th Street have?
Some of 172 West 79th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 West 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 172 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 West 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 172 West 79th Street offers parking.
Does 172 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 172 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 172 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 172 West 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity