172 West 79th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Prewar in prime location! One month free on 13 month lease. This Jr. 4 has already been converted to a 2 bedroom, with the 2nd bedroom serving as a perfect guest, office or baby room. The light and condition are excellent. Original prewar detail abounds; beamed ceiling, moldings, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The apartment features an open kitchen beautifully designed with granite counters, excellent appliances and cabinetry. The renovated windowed bathroom has basket weave tile floors, a pedestal sink, marble trimmed tub and is tiled to the ceiling. THE HOPKINS is a well run full service condominium, convenient to Equinox, The JCC, NY Sports and Crunch. Citibikes are right across the street in front of the 24 hour Duane Reade. It is also convenient to subways, buses and garages, Central and Riverside Parks. Fairway, Zabar's, Citarella. A wide variety of excellent restaurants, museums and Lincoln Center are all within the immediate neighborhood. You can have it all!NOTE: ONE MONTH FREE RENT. $3693 is gross effective rent for 13 month lease. Gross rent is $4,000. NO ESCALATION FOR YEAR 2!