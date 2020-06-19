All apartments in New York
171 E 102ND ST.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:19 AM

171 E 102ND ST.

171 East 102nd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 East 102nd Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom with granite kitchen with a dishwasher, and a wine cooler, 2 marble bathrooms, and a washer & dryer in unit!Available for July 1 occupancy. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative ofquality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 E 102ND ST. have any available units?
171 E 102ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 E 102ND ST. have?
Some of 171 E 102ND ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 E 102ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
171 E 102ND ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 E 102ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 171 E 102ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 171 E 102ND ST. offer parking?
No, 171 E 102ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 171 E 102ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 E 102ND ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 E 102ND ST. have a pool?
No, 171 E 102ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 171 E 102ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 171 E 102ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 171 E 102ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 E 102ND ST. has units with dishwashers.
