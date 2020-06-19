171 E 102ND ST.

Amenities

3 bedroom with granite kitchen with a dishwasher, and a wine cooler, 2 marble bathrooms, and a washer & dryer in unit!Available for July 1 occupancy. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative ofquality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5890