Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

170 West 74th Street

170 West 74th Street · (646) 239-6330
Location

170 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Great opportunity to live in prime Upper West Side doorman, elevator building! Easy approval!

Bright and sunny studio apartment in the heart of the Upper West Side. The apartment has a large closet, tall ceilings, heated floors in the bathroom, and brand new appliances in the kitchen. The building has an elevator, full-time doorman, laundry, and live-in super. Only 2 blocks away from the subway red line 1,2,3.,Great opportunity to live in prime Upper West Side doorman, elevator building! Easy approval! Bright and sunny studio apartment in the heart of the Upper West Side. Apartment has a large closet, tall ceilings, heated floors in the bathroom and brand new appliances in the kitchen. Building has an elevator, full time doorman, laundry and live in super. Only 2 blocks away from the subway red line - 1,2,3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 West 74th Street have any available units?
170 West 74th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 170 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 West 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 170 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 170 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 170 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 West 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 West 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 West 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
