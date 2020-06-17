All apartments in New York
1675 Lexington Ave

1675 Lexington Avenue · (347) 673-9795
Location

1675 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment just two blocks to the 4 train! Large amount of living space including one king-size bedroom, one queen, and spacious living area! Kitchen features extensive cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit includes washer and dryer, hardwood floors and great natural light throughout, large closets and brand new bathroom. Renovated building. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing before its gone! * Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Lexington Ave have any available units?
1675 Lexington Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 1675 Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1675 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 1675 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1675 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 1675 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1675 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Lexington Ave has units with dishwashers.
