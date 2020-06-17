1675 Lexington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment just two blocks to the 4 train! Large amount of living space including one king-size bedroom, one queen, and spacious living area! Kitchen features extensive cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit includes washer and dryer, hardwood floors and great natural light throughout, large closets and brand new bathroom. Renovated building. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing before its gone! * Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *