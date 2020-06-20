All apartments in New York
Find more places like 166 W 22nd St 3 C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
166 W 22nd St 3 C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

166 W 22nd St 3 C

166 West 22nd Street · (917) 530-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

166 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 C · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful spacious 1 bdr in the heart of Chelsea - Property Id: 288005

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1 BDR IN THE HEART OF CHELSEA!
Open modern kitchen, full appliances.
Great closets and wonderful large windows.
Hardwood flooring.
Close to public transportation and Madison Square Park as well as fabulous restaurants and shops.
Building Features: live in super, elevator, laundry room, roofdeck.

0001600228b.L
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288005
Property Id 288005

(RLNE5811565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 W 22nd St 3 C have any available units?
166 W 22nd St 3 C has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 W 22nd St 3 C have?
Some of 166 W 22nd St 3 C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 W 22nd St 3 C currently offering any rent specials?
166 W 22nd St 3 C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 W 22nd St 3 C pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 W 22nd St 3 C is pet friendly.
Does 166 W 22nd St 3 C offer parking?
No, 166 W 22nd St 3 C does not offer parking.
Does 166 W 22nd St 3 C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 W 22nd St 3 C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 W 22nd St 3 C have a pool?
No, 166 W 22nd St 3 C does not have a pool.
Does 166 W 22nd St 3 C have accessible units?
No, 166 W 22nd St 3 C does not have accessible units.
Does 166 W 22nd St 3 C have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 W 22nd St 3 C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 166 W 22nd St 3 C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity