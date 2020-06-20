166 W 22nd St 3 C

Amenities
Beautiful spacious 1 bdr in the heart of Chelsea - Property Id: 288005
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1 BDR IN THE HEART OF CHELSEA!
Open modern kitchen, full appliances.
Great closets and wonderful large windows.
Hardwood flooring.
Close to public transportation and Madison Square Park as well as fabulous restaurants and shops.
Building Features: live in super, elevator, laundry room, roofdeck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288005
