166 E 35th St 7D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry

OVERSIZED 2 BDR+BALCONY IN DOORMAN/ELEVATOR BLDG - Property Id: 279430



NO FEE !!

OVER SIZED APARTMENT CAN FLEX TO 2 KING SIZE BEDROOMS WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM.

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL CLOSE TO THE SUBWAY!

APARTMENT FEATURES:

Hardwood Floors.

Updated Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.

Large bathroom.

Great closet space!



24-hour doorman, Laundry facilities, Elevator, Live in super, Package room.



Serious inq, Please contact me to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279430

