166 E 35th St 7D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

166 E 35th St 7D

166 East 35th Street · (917) 530-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7D · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
OVERSIZED 2 BDR+BALCONY IN DOORMAN/ELEVATOR BLDG - Property Id: 279430

NO FEE !!
OVER SIZED APARTMENT CAN FLEX TO 2 KING SIZE BEDROOMS WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM.
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL CLOSE TO THE SUBWAY!
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Hardwood Floors.
Updated Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.
Large bathroom.
Great closet space!

24-hour doorman, Laundry facilities, Elevator, Live in super, Package room.

Serious inq, Please contact me to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279430
Property Id 279430

(RLNE5778258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 E 35th St 7D have any available units?
166 E 35th St 7D has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 E 35th St 7D have?
Some of 166 E 35th St 7D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 E 35th St 7D currently offering any rent specials?
166 E 35th St 7D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 E 35th St 7D pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 E 35th St 7D is pet friendly.
Does 166 E 35th St 7D offer parking?
No, 166 E 35th St 7D does not offer parking.
Does 166 E 35th St 7D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 E 35th St 7D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 E 35th St 7D have a pool?
No, 166 E 35th St 7D does not have a pool.
Does 166 E 35th St 7D have accessible units?
No, 166 E 35th St 7D does not have accessible units.
Does 166 E 35th St 7D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 E 35th St 7D has units with dishwashers.
