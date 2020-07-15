All apartments in New York
Find more places like 165 Mulberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
165 Mulberry Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

165 Mulberry Street

165 Mulberry Street · (646) 286-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

165 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,720

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated sunny 2 bedroom, granite kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, granite bathroom, 2 closets, high ceilings, hardwood floors, laundry in building, on-site super, great Little Italy location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Mulberry Street have any available units?
165 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $3,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Mulberry Street have?
Some of 165 Mulberry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 165 Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 165 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 165 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Mulberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 165 Mulberry Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity