Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

165 east 66 street

165 East 66th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $16500 · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Unique residents, wrap-around-terrace,24H DM,W/D - Property Id: 234948

Pristine condition home with wrap-around-terrace,
Triple exposure with fantastic views,
Massive living room with dining area,
3 king size bedrooms with huge closets,
3 full bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances,
Washer and dryer in unit,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Huge courtyard,
Garage,
Bike room,
Elevators,

Please contact for viewing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234948
Property Id 234948

(RLNE5610435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 east 66 street have any available units?
165 east 66 street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 east 66 street have?
Some of 165 east 66 street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 east 66 street currently offering any rent specials?
165 east 66 street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 east 66 street pet-friendly?
No, 165 east 66 street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 east 66 street offer parking?
Yes, 165 east 66 street does offer parking.
Does 165 east 66 street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 east 66 street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 east 66 street have a pool?
No, 165 east 66 street does not have a pool.
Does 165 east 66 street have accessible units?
No, 165 east 66 street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 east 66 street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 east 66 street has units with dishwashers.
