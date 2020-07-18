All apartments in New York
165 E 66th St,

165 East 66th Street · (917) 653-8644
Location

165 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $14250 · Avail. now

$14,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Amazing layout, huge terrace, W/D, 24H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 271967

Unique layout of 2021 sf,
Entry foyer leads you to massive living room,
Formal dining room can be converted to 4th bedroom,
3 king sized bedrooms with good storage,
3 full bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets,
Stunning wrap-around terrace of 798 sf,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled rooms,
Spacious closets,

24 H Doorman,
Package room,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Bike room,
Garden,
Garage,

Close to trains,
Property Id 271967

(RLNE5967468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 E 66th St, have any available units?
165 E 66th St, has a unit available for $14,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 E 66th St, have?
Some of 165 E 66th St,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 E 66th St, currently offering any rent specials?
165 E 66th St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 E 66th St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 E 66th St, is pet friendly.
Does 165 E 66th St, offer parking?
Yes, 165 E 66th St, offers parking.
Does 165 E 66th St, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 E 66th St, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 E 66th St, have a pool?
No, 165 E 66th St, does not have a pool.
Does 165 E 66th St, have accessible units?
No, 165 E 66th St, does not have accessible units.
Does 165 E 66th St, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 E 66th St, has units with dishwashers.
