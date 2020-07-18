Amenities
Amazing layout, huge terrace, W/D, 24H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 271967
Unique layout of 2021 sf,
Entry foyer leads you to massive living room,
Formal dining room can be converted to 4th bedroom,
3 king sized bedrooms with good storage,
3 full bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets,
Stunning wrap-around terrace of 798 sf,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled rooms,
Spacious closets,
24 H Doorman,
Package room,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Bike room,
Garden,
Garage,
Close to trains,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/165-e-66th-st-new-york-ny/271967
