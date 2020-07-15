165 Christopher Street 2R

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage doorman bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Cozy West Village 2 bedroom - Property Id: 203720



Situated in prime West Village, one of Manhattan's most vibrant and desirable neighborhoods, 165 Christopher Street is a 214 unit, 7 story co-op.



Built in 1964 and converted in 1986, the building features central laundry room, doorman (9am-1am), super on premises, common outdoor courtyard, bicycle storage and indoor garage. Flexible Coop allows subletting, parents buying for children, Pied-a-terres, and pets.



Steps to Hudson River Park, minutes to the city's greatest restaurants and shops, 2 blocks from the Path train and all the amenities the West Village has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/165-christopher-street-nyc-ny-unit-2r/203720

Property Id 203720



(RLNE5949091)