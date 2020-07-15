All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

165 Christopher Street 2R

165 Christopher Street · (917) 941-8635
Location

165 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
doorman
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Cozy West Village 2 bedroom - Property Id: 203720

Situated in prime West Village, one of Manhattan's most vibrant and desirable neighborhoods, 165 Christopher Street is a 214 unit, 7 story co-op.

Built in 1964 and converted in 1986, the building features central laundry room, doorman (9am-1am), super on premises, common outdoor courtyard, bicycle storage and indoor garage. Flexible Coop allows subletting, parents buying for children, Pied-a-terres, and pets.

Steps to Hudson River Park, minutes to the city's greatest restaurants and shops, 2 blocks from the Path train and all the amenities the West Village has to offer.
Property Id 203720

(RLNE5949091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

