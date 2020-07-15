165 Christopher Street 2R

Amenities
Cozy West Village 2 bedroom - Property Id: 203720
Situated in prime West Village, one of Manhattan's most vibrant and desirable neighborhoods, 165 Christopher Street is a 214 unit, 7 story co-op.
Built in 1964 and converted in 1986, the building features central laundry room, doorman (9am-1am), super on premises, common outdoor courtyard, bicycle storage and indoor garage. Flexible Coop allows subletting, parents buying for children, Pied-a-terres, and pets.
Steps to Hudson River Park, minutes to the city's greatest restaurants and shops, 2 blocks from the Path train and all the amenities the West Village has to offer.
