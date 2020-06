Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator parking garage

Great price for a Junior 1 bedroom in West Village doorman building! Renovated large separate kitchen with black granite counter tops, lots of storage space and a queen size bed fitting bedroom that opens into the living room with french doors. Just steps to the new West Side Waterfront Park, the best restaurants and bars in the city and easy transportation, make sure not to miss this one. Pet friendly, guarantors OK.