1641 Third Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby valet service

NO FEE! 91ST/3RD, HUGE 2BR/2BA 1200 SQ FT IN LUXURY FULL SERVICE DM BUILDINGThis spacious two bedroom home could easily convert to a comfortable three bedroom two bath home. Best luxury value on the Upper East Side.Features include a newly renovated open high-end kitchen with Silestone counter tops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances plus two luxuriously finished modern bathrooms. You will also notice as you make your way through this magnificent home the abundance of deep closets all fitted with California built-ins including a large walk-in closet in the master suite. This fantastic home also features newly installed birch floors as well as oversize windows throughout . ALL MAJOR UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE COMMON CHARGES! This financially secure building features newly renovated lobby and hallways, full valet services, a bike room, laundry facility (opened 24/7), on-site health club. Other building amenities include a gated street with private parks and playgrounds and a sun terrace with a BBQ area, and an on-site parking garage with Zip Cars service on premises. Sorry, no dogs allowed.Email Jennifer@CRGNYC.com to schedule a viewing or call 516-287-0805. Cayenne86798