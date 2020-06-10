All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

1641 Third Avenue

1641 3rd Avenue · (516) 287-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1641 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
valet service
NO FEE! 91ST/3RD, HUGE 2BR/2BA 1200 SQ FT IN LUXURY FULL SERVICE DM BUILDINGThis spacious two bedroom home could easily convert to a comfortable three bedroom two bath home. Best luxury value on the Upper East Side.Features include a newly renovated open high-end kitchen with Silestone counter tops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances plus two luxuriously finished modern bathrooms. You will also notice as you make your way through this magnificent home the abundance of deep closets all fitted with California built-ins including a large walk-in closet in the master suite. This fantastic home also features newly installed birch floors as well as oversize windows throughout . ALL MAJOR UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE COMMON CHARGES! This financially secure building features newly renovated lobby and hallways, full valet services, a bike room, laundry facility (opened 24/7), on-site health club. Other building amenities include a gated street with private parks and playgrounds and a sun terrace with a BBQ area, and an on-site parking garage with Zip Cars service on premises. Sorry, no dogs allowed.Email Jennifer@CRGNYC.com to schedule a viewing or call 516-287-0805. Cayenne86798

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Third Avenue have any available units?
1641 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1641 Third Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1641 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Third Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1641 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1641 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1641 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
