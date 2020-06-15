All apartments in New York
Find more places like 162 West 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
162 West 56th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

162 West 56th Street

162 West 56th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

162 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
Extremely large and spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in TOP midtown location. This lovely and very large home features a welcoming entry foyer, hard wood floors, beamed ceilings, 2 very large bedrooms EACH with it's own private windowed bathroom, windowed kitchen, dishwasher and tons of storage. Laundry on every floor.,Extremely large and spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in TOP midtown location. This lovely and very large home features a welcoming entry foyer, hard wood floors, beamed ceilings, 2 very large bedrooms each with its own windowed bathroom, windowed kitchen, dishwasher and tons of storage. Laundry on every floor, Available early August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 West 56th Street have any available units?
162 West 56th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 162 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 162 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 162 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 162 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 162 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 West 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 West 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 West 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 162 West 56th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity