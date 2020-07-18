162 West 120th Street

Amenities

Prime West Harlem Location steps from the West 116th and West 125th Subways(A, B, C, D,2, and 3 lines).



Renovated 2 Bedroom in a well-maintained Brownstone!



Spacious living room with custom recessed lighting, large bedrooms that easily fit queen sized beds, with plenty of room for a desk and more.

Full-size kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher and Microwave.

Renovated bathroom with carrera marble and hi-end fixtures.

Custom closets and high ceilings throughout.



Unit does not come with Laundry and only has a W/D hookup, Washer dryer can be included for an additional $150 a month



The apartment has south and North exposures. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined block steps from famed Harlem eateries Corner Social.