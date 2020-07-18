All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

162 West 120th Street

162 W 120th St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 W 120th St, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime West Harlem Location steps from the West 116th and West 125th Subways(A, B, C, D,2, and 3 lines).

Renovated 2 Bedroom in a well-maintained Brownstone!

Spacious living room with custom recessed lighting, large bedrooms that easily fit queen sized beds, with plenty of room for a desk and more.
Full-size kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher and Microwave.
Renovated bathroom with carrera marble and hi-end fixtures.
Custom closets and high ceilings throughout.

Unit does not come with Laundry and only has a W/D hookup, Washer dryer can be included for an additional $150 a month

The apartment has south and North exposures. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined block steps from famed Harlem eateries Corner Social.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 West 120th Street have any available units?
162 West 120th Street has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 West 120th Street have?
Some of 162 West 120th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 West 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 West 120th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 West 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 West 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 162 West 120th Street offer parking?
No, 162 West 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 West 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 West 120th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 West 120th Street have a pool?
No, 162 West 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 West 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 162 West 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 West 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 West 120th Street has units with dishwashers.
