Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:30 PM

162 East 55th Street

162 East 55th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
No Fee. New to Market, Convenient to All, Close to Subway and Shopping/Restaurants, Available Immediately. Large Alcove Studio in Elevator/Laundry Building. Close to Subway, Restaurants, Night Life. Walk-to-Work! Norris9294

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 East 55th Street have any available units?
162 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 East 55th Street have?
Some of 162 East 55th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 162 East 55th Street offer parking?
No, 162 East 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 162 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 162 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 East 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
