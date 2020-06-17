No Fee. New to Market, Convenient to All, Close to Subway and Shopping/Restaurants, Available Immediately. Large Alcove Studio in Elevator/Laundry Building. Close to Subway, Restaurants, Night Life. Walk-to-Work! Norris9294
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 162 East 55th Street have any available units?
162 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 East 55th Street have?
Some of 162 East 55th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.