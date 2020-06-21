All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1611 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1611 First Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

1611 First Avenue

1611 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1611 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Wonderful studio apartment for Rent on the Upper East Side. Accepts pets ( Cats and dogs ). Virtual Showings Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 First Avenue have any available units?
1611 First Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1611 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 First Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 First Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1611 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1611 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1611 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College