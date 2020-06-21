Rent Calculator
New York, NY
1611 First Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1611 First Avenue
1611 1st Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1611 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10028
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Wonderful studio apartment for Rent on the Upper East Side. Accepts pets ( Cats and dogs ). Virtual Showings Available!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 First Avenue have any available units?
1611 First Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 1611 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 First Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 First Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1611 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1611 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1611 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
