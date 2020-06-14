All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

161 West 61st Street

161 West 61st Street · (212) 381-2323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 West 61st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 15D · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
Large studio at The Alfred, a full service condo on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lincoln Square. Unfurnished, available June 1st. Washer/Dryer in the apartment. 24-hour doorman/concierge. Amenities include gym, pool, steam room, sauna, racquetball court, garden and garage. Complimentary fitness classes and Sunday bagel brunch. Close to Fordham, Julliard, Columbus Circle, Central Park, South Riverside Park, gourmet stores, fabulous restaurants, and public transportation. PETS NOT ALLOWED for tenants. The Condo has a NO SMOKING policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 West 61st Street have any available units?
161 West 61st Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 West 61st Street have?
Some of 161 West 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 West 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 West 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 West 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 West 61st Street does offer parking.
Does 161 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 West 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 West 61st Street have a pool?
Yes, 161 West 61st Street has a pool.
Does 161 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 161 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
