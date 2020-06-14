161 West 61st Street

Amenities
Large studio at The Alfred, a full service condo on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lincoln Square. Unfurnished, available June 1st. Washer/Dryer in the apartment. 24-hour doorman/concierge. Amenities include gym, pool, steam room, sauna, racquetball court, garden and garage. Complimentary fitness classes and Sunday bagel brunch. Close to Fordham, Julliard, Columbus Circle, Central Park, South Riverside Park, gourmet stores, fabulous restaurants, and public transportation. PETS NOT ALLOWED for tenants. The Condo has a NO SMOKING policy.