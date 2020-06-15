All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

161 W 10TH

161 West 10th Street · (347) 525-2020
Location

161 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Studio - West 10th (Waverly Place) ** NEW ** *** VIDEO, VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 5TH * **READY MAY 15TH - WEST VILLAGE Fantastic new studio on quiet 10th Street, with loft height ceilings. Renovated and absolutely gorgeous & SPECIAL apartment which features a working fireplace with mantle and exposed brick, trimmed hardwood floors, gorgeous archways and 2 large south facing French Windows.Spacious living space, large sleeping loft and renovated off set kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and dining area. Renovated windowed bathroom with walk-in shower. There's also a large walk in closet, and storage overhead utilizing the massive ceiling height to it's fullest.This one truly won't last and will be sure to make a happy and comfortable home. Near subways, (1/2/3/B/D/F/M & A/C/E) , lots of shopping, and fantastic restaurants for every budget. 1st floor unit facing quiet 10th Street.Sorry, dogs are not permitted. immac32262

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 W 10TH have any available units?
161 W 10TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 W 10TH have?
Some of 161 W 10TH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 W 10TH currently offering any rent specials?
161 W 10TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 W 10TH pet-friendly?
No, 161 W 10TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 161 W 10TH offer parking?
No, 161 W 10TH does not offer parking.
Does 161 W 10TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 W 10TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 W 10TH have a pool?
No, 161 W 10TH does not have a pool.
Does 161 W 10TH have accessible units?
No, 161 W 10TH does not have accessible units.
Does 161 W 10TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 W 10TH has units with dishwashers.
