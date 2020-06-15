161 W 10TH

Amenities

Studio - West 10th (Waverly Place) ** NEW ** *** VIDEO, VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 5TH * **READY MAY 15TH - WEST VILLAGE Fantastic new studio on quiet 10th Street, with loft height ceilings. Renovated and absolutely gorgeous & SPECIAL apartment which features a working fireplace with mantle and exposed brick, trimmed hardwood floors, gorgeous archways and 2 large south facing French Windows.Spacious living space, large sleeping loft and renovated off set kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and dining area. Renovated windowed bathroom with walk-in shower. There's also a large walk in closet, and storage overhead utilizing the massive ceiling height to it's fullest.This one truly won't last and will be sure to make a happy and comfortable home. Near subways, (1/2/3/B/D/F/M & A/C/E) , lots of shopping, and fantastic restaurants for every budget. 1st floor unit facing quiet 10th Street.Sorry, dogs are not permitted. immac32262