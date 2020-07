160 Riverside Boulevard.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground garage hot tub package receiving courtyard

NO BROKER FEES - 160 Riverside Blvd Apartments offer everything that you are looking for in an NYC apartment. Located in front of the scenic Hudson River and Riverside Park, 140 Riverside Apartments - 160 Riverside Blvd are convenient to the 1,2 and 3 local subway lines with easy access uptown and down town. Onsite, we feature grocery shopping, parking garages, great restaurants and even a dog spa. Our apartments feature luxurious interiors with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.