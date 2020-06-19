160 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits Queen Sized Bed, Night stand, Dresser -Living Room Fits Couch, Coffee Table, Bookshelf, TV and Table-Hardwood Flooring-Skylight -Fully Equipped Kitchen-Stainless Appliances -Exposed Brick W/ Decorative Fireplace-White tiled Bathroom-Heat and Hot Water FreeContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7800