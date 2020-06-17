All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

160 Madison Ave PH

160 Madison Ave · (917) 653-8644
Location

160 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PH · Avail. now

$12,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Penthouse with stunning views,W/D,Roof deck,Gym, - Property Id: 125767

Stunning penthouse home with breathtaking views,
2 split bedrooms with wall of windows,
2 gorgeous bathrooms,
Chef's kitchen with fine details,
Oversized living room with dining room,
Floor to ceiling windows, wood floors,
Climate controlled rooms, huge closets,
Washer and dryer in unit,

24 H Doorman,
Roof deck,
Residents lounge with fireplace,
Fitness center,
Concierge,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
Bike room,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125767
Property Id 125767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Madison Ave PH have any available units?
160 Madison Ave PH has a unit available for $12,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Madison Ave PH have?
Some of 160 Madison Ave PH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Madison Ave PH currently offering any rent specials?
160 Madison Ave PH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Madison Ave PH pet-friendly?
No, 160 Madison Ave PH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 Madison Ave PH offer parking?
No, 160 Madison Ave PH does not offer parking.
Does 160 Madison Ave PH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Madison Ave PH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Madison Ave PH have a pool?
No, 160 Madison Ave PH does not have a pool.
Does 160 Madison Ave PH have accessible units?
No, 160 Madison Ave PH does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Madison Ave PH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Madison Ave PH has units with dishwashers.
