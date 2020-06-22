All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

160 East 48th Street

160 East 48th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

160 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-N · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
DEAL OF THE MONTH!
Conveniently located full service building in the central Manhattan location, just minutes to Grand Central! Very private, with only 4 Residences per floor, Washer and dryer in unit, King Sized Bedroom, Recessed high hat lighting through out, 5 inch oak flooring, Air Conditioning units provided, Bosch, Miele and Fisher Paykel Appliances, Quartz counter tops, Marble Tile Walls & Floors.
Super cute layout, high ceilings and lots of storage as well.
Our brand new amenities will include approximately 9,000 sq ft of space throughout the property encompassing:
- Resident Landscaped Courtyard
- Two separate gyms (cardio and strength room)
- Pet Washing Station
-Package and Mail Room
- Resident Lounge
Please contact us today!,Lease assignment. New to the market!
Fully renovated unit with new hardwood floors, marble bath, massive bedroom, 5 closets through out entire apartment. Windowed Kitchen features granite counter tops and floor with a dishwasher. Large living space. Facing courtyard makes this apartment quiet but still gets great light. ***utilities included**** heat, hot water, electric*** tenant will pay for : cable and gas.
contact me with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 48th Street have any available units?
160 East 48th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East 48th Street have?
Some of 160 East 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 East 48th Street offer parking?
No, 160 East 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 East 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 160 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 East 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
