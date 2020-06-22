160 East 48th Street

Amenities
DEAL OF THE MONTH!
Conveniently located full service building in the central Manhattan location, just minutes to Grand Central! Very private, with only 4 Residences per floor, Washer and dryer in unit, King Sized Bedroom, Recessed high hat lighting through out, 5 inch oak flooring, Air Conditioning units provided, Bosch, Miele and Fisher Paykel Appliances, Quartz counter tops, Marble Tile Walls & Floors.
Super cute layout, high ceilings and lots of storage as well.
Our brand new amenities will include approximately 9,000 sq ft of space throughout the property encompassing:
- Resident Landscaped Courtyard
- Two separate gyms (cardio and strength room)
- Pet Washing Station
-Package and Mail Room
- Resident Lounge
Please contact us today!,Lease assignment. New to the market!
Fully renovated unit with new hardwood floors, marble bath, massive bedroom, 5 closets through out entire apartment. Windowed Kitchen features granite counter tops and floor with a dishwasher. Large living space. Facing courtyard makes this apartment quiet but still gets great light. ***utilities included**** heat, hot water, electric*** tenant will pay for : cable and gas.
