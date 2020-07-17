160 E 29th St 5-S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym valet service

Flex 2 Bed w/rooftop! - Property Id: 173270



Great Price for this spacious one-bedroom FLEX 2! Great for sharing! good light and open views. The galley kitchen is off the large living room and leaves a large open space, large enough to FLEX TO TWO-BEDROOMS !



The kitchen has a breakfast bar, custom solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, and there is a dining nook off of the kitchen.



Bathroom features imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinet.



In addition, this home comes with abundant closet space.



A part-time doorman building,



furnished roof deck



laundry and dry cleaning valet on-site, and a complimentary fitness center.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/160-e-29th-st-new-york-ny-unit-5-s/173270

Property Id 173270



(RLNE5964921)