Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

160 E 29th St 5-S

160 East 29th Street · (347) 886-9525
Location

160 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5-S · Avail. now

$3,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
valet service
Flex 2 Bed w/rooftop! - Property Id: 173270

Great Price for this spacious one-bedroom FLEX 2! Great for sharing! good light and open views. The galley kitchen is off the large living room and leaves a large open space, large enough to FLEX TO TWO-BEDROOMS !

The kitchen has a breakfast bar, custom solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, and there is a dining nook off of the kitchen.

Bathroom features imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinet.

In addition, this home comes with abundant closet space.

A part-time doorman building,

furnished roof deck

laundry and dry cleaning valet on-site, and a complimentary fitness center.
Property Id 173270

(RLNE5964921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

