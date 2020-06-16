16 West 40th Street

Amenities

Video Tour Available! Enjoy Empire State Building views through floor-to-ceiling windows from this corner one bedroom residence in the new David Chipperfield Architects designed building on Bryant Park. The custom made aggregate terrazzo facade transitions seamlessly into the interiors of this 1,067 sq. ft. (99.1 sq. m.) one bedroom, creating crisp architectural frames to the nine floor-to-ceiling windows and a border for the heated oak herringbone floors. The bespoke millwork found throughout, designed by David Chipperfield Architects for The Bryant, cleverly conceals storage, appliances, and mechanical systems, allowing continuous, full 9 foot 6 inch ceiling heights to carry throughout. The separate kitchen includes a full suite of Gaggenau appliances with fully-vented range hood. The master bath features full height Statuarietto marble walls, and enclosed wet room with rain shower. The residences are located above a boutique hotel and amenities include 24-hour attended private residential lobby, lobby lounge, fitness center with sauna, Terrace Club with fireplace and full bar overlooking Bryant Park, and a full suite of a la carte hotel services including housekeeping and room service.