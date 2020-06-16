All apartments in New York
Find more places like 16 West 40th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
16 West 40th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

16 West 40th Street

16 East 40th Street · (347) 662-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 East 40th Street, New York, NY 10016
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 20-D · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
sauna
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
lobby
sauna
Video Tour Available! Enjoy Empire State Building views through floor-to-ceiling windows from this corner one bedroom residence in the new David Chipperfield Architects designed building on Bryant Park. The custom made aggregate terrazzo facade transitions seamlessly into the interiors of this 1,067 sq. ft. (99.1 sq. m.) one bedroom, creating crisp architectural frames to the nine floor-to-ceiling windows and a border for the heated oak herringbone floors. The bespoke millwork found throughout, designed by David Chipperfield Architects for The Bryant, cleverly conceals storage, appliances, and mechanical systems, allowing continuous, full 9 foot 6 inch ceiling heights to carry throughout. The separate kitchen includes a full suite of Gaggenau appliances with fully-vented range hood. The master bath features full height Statuarietto marble walls, and enclosed wet room with rain shower. The residences are located above a boutique hotel and amenities include 24-hour attended private residential lobby, lobby lounge, fitness center with sauna, Terrace Club with fireplace and full bar overlooking Bryant Park, and a full suite of a la carte hotel services including housekeeping and room service.,Enjoy Empire State Building views through floor-to-ceiling windows from this corner one bedroom residence in the new David Chipperfield Architects designed building on Bryant Park. The custom made aggregate terrazzo facade transitions seamlessly into the interiors of this 1,067 sq. ft. (99.1 sq. m.) one bedroom, creating crisp architectural frames to the nine floor-to-ceiling windows and a border for the heated oak herringbone floors. The bespoke millwork found throughout, designed by David Chipperfield Architects for The Bryant, cleverly conceals storage, appliances, and mechanical systems, allowing continuous, full 9 foot 6 inch ceiling heights to carry throughout. The separate kitchen includes a full suite of Gaggenau appliances with fully-vented range hood. The master bath features full height Statuarietto marble walls, and enclosed wet room with rain shower. The residences are located above a boutique hotel and amenities include 24-hour attended private residential lobby, lobby lounge, fitness center with sauna, Terrace Club with fireplace and full bar overlooking Bryant Park, and a full suite of a la carte hotel services including housekeeping and room service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 West 40th Street have any available units?
16 West 40th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 West 40th Street have?
Some of 16 West 40th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 West 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 West 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 West 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 West 40th Street offer parking?
No, 16 West 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 West 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 West 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West 40th Street have a pool?
No, 16 West 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 West 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 West 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 West 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16 West 40th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity