Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1591 Second Ave

1591 2nd Avenue · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1591 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2345 · Avail. now

$2,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 BDRM near Central Park! - Property Id: 315359

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, Recessed lighting, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, french door, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Second Ave have any available units?
1591 Second Ave has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 Second Ave have?
Some of 1591 Second Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Second Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Second Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Second Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Second Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Second Ave offer parking?
No, 1591 Second Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1591 Second Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Second Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Second Ave have a pool?
No, 1591 Second Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Second Ave have accessible units?
No, 1591 Second Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Second Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Second Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
