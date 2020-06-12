159 West 85th Street

Amenities
This pre-war Upper West Side one-bedroom is located on a quiet tree-lined street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue. The renovated, open kitchen features white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors, high ceilings, and two south-facing windows provide a bright, airy living space.
Conveniently located near the 1, 2, 3, B, C trains, Central Park, and Riverside Park, this well-maintained rental building offers a virtual intercom system, live-in super, and laundry room.