Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

159 West 85th Street

159 W 85th St · (646) 883-5436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 W 85th St, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This pre-war Upper West Side one-bedroom is located on a quiet tree-lined street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue. The renovated, open kitchen features white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors, high ceilings, and two south-facing windows provide a bright, airy living space.

Conveniently located near the 1, 2, 3, B, C trains, Central Park, and Riverside Park, this well-maintained rental building offers a virtual intercom system, live-in super, and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 West 85th Street have any available units?
159 West 85th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 West 85th Street have?
Some of 159 West 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 159 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 159 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 159 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 159 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
