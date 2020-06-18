Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
159 W 24th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
159 W 24th Street
159 West 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
159 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Spacious, Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath in Full Service Doorman Building. Gym, Roof Deck, Pets allowed. Best Chelsea Location. Virtual Showings Available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 159 W 24th Street have any available units?
159 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 159 W 24th Street have?
Some of 159 W 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 159 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 W 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 W 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 W 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 W 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 159 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
