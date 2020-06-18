All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

159 W 24th Street

159 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Spacious, Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath in Full Service Doorman Building. Gym, Roof Deck, Pets allowed. Best Chelsea Location. Virtual Showings Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 W 24th Street have any available units?
159 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 W 24th Street have?
Some of 159 W 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 W 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 W 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 W 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 W 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 159 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 W 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
