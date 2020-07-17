159 Chrystie St 4

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

LES - 2 Bedroom with Spacious Layout - Property Id: 309157



Spacious, newly renovated true 2 bedroom apartment. The apartment features 2 queen bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen, ample sunlight and a generous living space. Located in the heart of the thriving Lower East Side! across the street from Sarah Roosevelt Park just and WHOLE FOODS. Just steps from the subway and some of the best bars, lounges, restaurants, galleries, and shops that the LES has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/159-chrystie-st-new-york-ny-unit-4/309157

Property Id 309157



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940042)