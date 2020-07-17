All apartments in New York
159 Chrystie St 4

159 Chrystie St · (567) 543-3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
LES - 2 Bedroom with Spacious Layout - Property Id: 309157

Spacious, newly renovated true 2 bedroom apartment. The apartment features 2 queen bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen, ample sunlight and a generous living space. Located in the heart of the thriving Lower East Side! across the street from Sarah Roosevelt Park just and WHOLE FOODS. Just steps from the subway and some of the best bars, lounges, restaurants, galleries, and shops that the LES has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/159-chrystie-st-new-york-ny-unit-4/309157
Property Id 309157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Chrystie St 4 have any available units?
159 Chrystie St 4 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Chrystie St 4 have?
Some of 159 Chrystie St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Chrystie St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
159 Chrystie St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Chrystie St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 159 Chrystie St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 Chrystie St 4 offer parking?
No, 159 Chrystie St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 159 Chrystie St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Chrystie St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Chrystie St 4 have a pool?
No, 159 Chrystie St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 159 Chrystie St 4 have accessible units?
No, 159 Chrystie St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Chrystie St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Chrystie St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
