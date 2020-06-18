159 2nd Ave 15

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel elevator some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Sun Blasted East Village 2 bed 2 bath_Elevator - Property Id: 251564



Available Immediately~East Village



*15% BROKER FEE



Huge Prime East Village 2 bed 2 bath. Queen size bedrooms, fantastic closets with over head storage. Huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Tons of light and a fantastic location.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251564

Property Id 251564



(RLNE5672793)