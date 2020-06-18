All apartments in New York
Find more places like 159 2nd Ave 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
159 2nd Ave 15
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

159 2nd Ave 15

159 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

159 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Sun Blasted East Village 2 bed 2 bath_Elevator - Property Id: 251564

Available Immediately~East Village

*15% BROKER FEE

Huge Prime East Village 2 bed 2 bath. Queen size bedrooms, fantastic closets with over head storage. Huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Tons of light and a fantastic location.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251564
Property Id 251564

(RLNE5672793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 2nd Ave 15 have any available units?
159 2nd Ave 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 2nd Ave 15 have?
Some of 159 2nd Ave 15's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 2nd Ave 15 currently offering any rent specials?
159 2nd Ave 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 2nd Ave 15 pet-friendly?
No, 159 2nd Ave 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 2nd Ave 15 offer parking?
No, 159 2nd Ave 15 does not offer parking.
Does 159 2nd Ave 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 2nd Ave 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 2nd Ave 15 have a pool?
No, 159 2nd Ave 15 does not have a pool.
Does 159 2nd Ave 15 have accessible units?
No, 159 2nd Ave 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 159 2nd Ave 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 2nd Ave 15 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College