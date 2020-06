Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator doorman bike storage valet service

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator parking bike storage garage valet service

Furnished and short term JR 1 Bedroom!Large and charming Junior one bedroom in a luxury doorman building, fully and beautifully furnished, mint condition, separate kitchen with state of the art appliances, lots of closet space, bright with open views and fabulous location, near the trains, shops, restaurants and the park. (3 to 5 months lease term only) bond1549944