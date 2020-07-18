155 East 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking pool garage lobby media room sauna valet service

No Fee studio apartment with a combination of location and luxury. Ultimate NYC living.



15th Floor east facing unit gets tons of light with city views. Ample closet space as well as counter space.



Building amenities include- Beautiful Lobby , Rooftop Terrace, 24 hr Doorman and Concierge , Driveway, garage, valet, Resident Garden, Health Club with Pool; Sauna; Steam Room; Group fitness classes. Only one block to the 6 train. Close to Trader Joe's , Kips Bay AMC Theatre.



Reach out to me directly for fast no fee access.