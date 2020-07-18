All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

155 East 31st Street

155 East 31st Street · (516) 672-6399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 15-R · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
media room
sauna
valet service
No Fee studio apartment with a combination of location and luxury. Ultimate NYC living.

15th Floor east facing unit gets tons of light with city views. Ample closet space as well as counter space.

Building amenities include- Beautiful Lobby , Rooftop Terrace, 24 hr Doorman and Concierge , Driveway, garage, valet, Resident Garden, Health Club with Pool; Sauna; Steam Room; Group fitness classes. Only one block to the 6 train. Close to Trader Joe's , Kips Bay AMC Theatre.

Reach out to me directly for fast no fee access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 31st Street have any available units?
155 East 31st Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 31st Street have?
Some of 155 East 31st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 East 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 East 31st Street offers parking.
Does 155 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 31st Street have a pool?
Yes, 155 East 31st Street has a pool.
Does 155 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 155 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
