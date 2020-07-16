155 E 33rd St

Amenities
Recently Renovated, Converted 2bedroom in the heart of Murray Hill.
**Ready for immediate move-in
APARTMENT FEATURES:
~ Only 1 Flight Up
~ Queen Size Bedrooms
~ South Facing- Great Natural Light
~ Open Kitchen Layout
~ Updated Kitchen with Full-Size Fridge & Stove, White Ceaserstone Counters and Ample Storage.
~ Large, Updated Bathroom
~ Living Room is windowless but very big ? can accommodate large sofa and dining table
BUILDING FEATURES:
~ Wash and Fold Laundry Downstairs
~ On-Site Super
~ Very Responsive Management
~ Small Dogs and Cats Okay
~ 1 Block From the 6 Train
~ 1 Block From Equinox and NY Sports Club
~ Easy Commute to Union Square, Penn Station & Grand Central Station
~ Surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, shops, Supermarkets and Kips Bay Movie Theater!
Please message agent for showings/questions.