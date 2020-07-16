All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

155 E 33rd St

155 East 33rd Street · (202) 528-4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Recently Renovated, Converted 2bedroom in the heart of Murray Hill.
**Ready for immediate move-in

APARTMENT FEATURES:

~ Only 1 Flight Up
~ Queen Size Bedrooms
~ South Facing- Great Natural Light
~ Open Kitchen Layout
~ Updated Kitchen with Full-Size Fridge & Stove, White Ceaserstone Counters and Ample Storage.
~ Large, Updated Bathroom
~ Living Room is windowless but very big ? can accommodate large sofa and dining table

BUILDING FEATURES:
~ Wash and Fold Laundry Downstairs
~ On-Site Super
~ Very Responsive Management
~ Small Dogs and Cats Okay
~ 1 Block From the 6 Train
~ 1 Block From Equinox and NY Sports Club
~ Easy Commute to Union Square, Penn Station & Grand Central Station
~ Surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, shops, Supermarkets and Kips Bay Movie Theater!

Please message agent for showings/questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E 33rd St have any available units?
155 E 33rd St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 E 33rd St have?
Some of 155 E 33rd St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
155 E 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 E 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 155 E 33rd St offer parking?
No, 155 E 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 155 E 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E 33rd St have a pool?
No, 155 E 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 155 E 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 155 E 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 E 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
