155 E 33rd St

Recently Renovated, Converted 2bedroom in the heart of Murray Hill.

**Ready for immediate move-in



APARTMENT FEATURES:



~ Only 1 Flight Up

~ Queen Size Bedrooms

~ South Facing- Great Natural Light

~ Open Kitchen Layout

~ Updated Kitchen with Full-Size Fridge & Stove, White Ceaserstone Counters and Ample Storage.

~ Large, Updated Bathroom

~ Living Room is windowless but very big ? can accommodate large sofa and dining table



BUILDING FEATURES:

~ Wash and Fold Laundry Downstairs

~ On-Site Super

~ Very Responsive Management

~ Small Dogs and Cats Okay

~ 1 Block From the 6 Train

~ 1 Block From Equinox and NY Sports Club

~ Easy Commute to Union Square, Penn Station & Grand Central Station

~ Surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, shops, Supermarkets and Kips Bay Movie Theater!



Please message agent for showings/questions.