SUNNY 450SF JUNIOR 1 BEDROOM! NO FEE!Exposed brick and decorative fireplace. Separate kitchen and tile bathroom. Three flights up. No laundry but laundromat across the street.Great location just 3 minutes from the 28th street 6 train and 10 minutes to 28th street N/RAlso quick walk to Union Square, Penn Station and Grand Central / United Nations.Trader Joes, Target and Fairway market within 5 minute walk.Great bars and restaurants all around.Nearby to East River Ferry and Kips Bay Movie Theater.There is a BROKERS FEE for this listingOPEN HOUSE IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER A TIME