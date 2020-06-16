154 ALLEN ST.

Amenities

Apartment Amenities:All Bedrooms Fit Queen Sized Beds a Dresser and a Desk- Living Room Fits a Couch, Table and Tv- Closet In Each Bedroom- Hardwood Flooring- 2 Marbled Bathrooms W/ Tubs- Large Windows Allowing Plenty Of Sunlight- Granite Countertop Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances- Heat and Hot Water Included!!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7816