153 East 87th Street
153 East 87th Street

153 East 87th Street · (646) 322-5489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-D · Avail. now

$3,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
For your convenience, please be sure to view the virtual walk through tour, photos and floor plan.

Located in the heart of the Upper Eastside, and luxury full service doorman building, this extra spacious 1Bedroom offers convenience at your fingertips!
Only one block to the 4, 5, 6 & Q trains and Whole Foods, and Central Park, and within proximity to the very best of the Upper Eastside Neighborhood!
Spacious in size the living room boasts great space for living, dining and even a home office. There is a built in desk, that pulls down as bed for the convenience of your guests.
The bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed, as well as dressers and even seating area, as well an extra deep walk in closet.
The windowed kitchen is newly updated with sleep white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and a 2-in-1 washer dryer.
The apartment is overlooking E 87th Street, with sunny Southern Exposure, hard wood parquet floors, and central heat and A/C.
10D is one of only 4 apartments on the floor, in a full service doorman building and may be rented furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.
NYC living with convenience at your fingertips and all that the Upper Eastside has to offer at your doorstep.

Per the building management please be advised that any showings require notice, Covid disclosure forms, and face masks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 East 87th Street have any available units?
153 East 87th Street has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 East 87th Street have?
Some of 153 East 87th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 East 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 153 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 153 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 East 87th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 153 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 153 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
