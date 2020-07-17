153 East 87th Street

Amenities

For your convenience, please be sure to view the virtual walk through tour, photos and floor plan.



Located in the heart of the Upper Eastside, and luxury full service doorman building, this extra spacious 1Bedroom offers convenience at your fingertips!

Only one block to the 4, 5, 6 & Q trains and Whole Foods, and Central Park, and within proximity to the very best of the Upper Eastside Neighborhood!

Spacious in size the living room boasts great space for living, dining and even a home office. There is a built in desk, that pulls down as bed for the convenience of your guests.

The bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed, as well as dressers and even seating area, as well an extra deep walk in closet.

The windowed kitchen is newly updated with sleep white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and a 2-in-1 washer dryer.

The apartment is overlooking E 87th Street, with sunny Southern Exposure, hard wood parquet floors, and central heat and A/C.

10D is one of only 4 apartments on the floor, in a full service doorman building and may be rented furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.

NYC living with convenience at your fingertips and all that the Upper Eastside has to offer at your doorstep.



Per the building management please be advised that any showings require notice, Covid disclosure forms, and face masks.