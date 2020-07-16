153 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE

FURNISHED 12 MONTH RENTAL



Enjoy peaceful surroundings in picturesque Hudson Heights in this beautiful, fully-furnished 1 bedroom. The apartment is turn-key Just bring your suitcase! You will love the pre-war details, spacious layout, hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate windowed kitchen, windowed bath, and nice sunlight throughout.



This well-maintained co-op building has elevator, laundry room, on-site super, private garden, and incredible brand-new fitness room.



Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Hudson Heights, the apartment is just a 5 minute walk from A train (190th) or 1 train (191st). Right out your door, take a stroll through Fort Tryon Park, explore The Cloisters museum, or relax and grab a drink and some food at any one of the many fantastic cafes & eateries nearby!



Call, text, email to schedule a time to view this gorgeous apartment today!