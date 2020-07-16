All apartments in New York
Find more places like 153 Bennett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
153 Bennett Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

153 Bennett Avenue

153 Bennett Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

153 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO FEE
FURNISHED 12 MONTH RENTAL

Enjoy peaceful surroundings in picturesque Hudson Heights in this beautiful, fully-furnished 1 bedroom. The apartment is turn-key Just bring your suitcase! You will love the pre-war details, spacious layout, hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate windowed kitchen, windowed bath, and nice sunlight throughout.

This well-maintained co-op building has elevator, laundry room, on-site super, private garden, and incredible brand-new fitness room.

Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Hudson Heights, the apartment is just a 5 minute walk from A train (190th) or 1 train (191st). Right out your door, take a stroll through Fort Tryon Park, explore The Cloisters museum, or relax and grab a drink and some food at any one of the many fantastic cafes & eateries nearby!

Call, text, email to schedule a time to view this gorgeous apartment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
153 Bennett Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 153 Bennett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
153 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 153 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 153 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 153 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 153 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 153 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 153 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 153 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 153 Bennett Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity