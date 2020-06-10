All apartments in New York
152 Reade Street

152 Reade Street · (917) 573-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Reade Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TWNH · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
wine room
152 Reade Street is a spectacular 25-foot wide mansion in the heart of TriBeCa. Originally designed by the pioneer of TriBeCa's modernization John L. Petrarca of Guenther Petrarca, this truly unique residence has been completely redesigned and customized by Philip Koether Architects and holds historical significance being one of the first, and very few, single-family homes built in the area in more than a century.

Standing seven floors high, the home consists of five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, four separate outdoor spaces and fully outfitted cellar floor. This stunning residence features soaring ceiling heights, a private elevator, Italian marble and iron spiral staircase with motion-activated lighting system, Sonos audio system, 100-gallon fish tank, wood-burning fireplace, multiple wine storage units as well as custom closets and cabinetry throughout.

Entry through the main foyer greets you with grand 11-foot high ceilings as you walk through to the Bulthaup-designed chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances by Gaggenau, Sub-Zero and Bosch, granite countertops and custom cabinetry and storage. Other main floor features include a foyer dressing room, powder room and laundry room.

Located one floor down on the cellar floor is the recreation room with built-in bookcase and tv unit, billiards table and 180-bottle wine fridge. On this floor you will also find a sound-proof music room and full basement storage facilities including a vaulted storage area with an air-conditioned wine room.

The second floor is where you will find the great room with jaw-dropping 24-foot ceilings and floor to ceiling dual pane windows that flood the room with light. Relax by the marble wood-burning fireplace or alternatively set the mood with the ambient lighting system by Color Kinetics. Adjoining are the formal dining room and wet bar as well as a secluded outdoor terrace that makes for a seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining transition.

Look down onto the great room from the Juliet balcony on the third floor to get a true sense of the sheer size of this magnificent room. Here you will also find a guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and private outdoor balcony. All additional bedrooms can be found on the fifth floor of the residence.

The master suite, located on the fourth floor, comes complete with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. This suite level also features a beautiful oversized arched window with electronic blackout shades, a wall of custom closets and your own direct elevator access.

The sixth penthouse floor finds you at the informal entertainment room and the first floor of the duplex rooftop terrace. Here you can BBQ and entertain while one flight up is the sundeck floor with a stainless steel jacuzzi and 360 degree views of the stunning city skyline.

TriBeCa is definitively one of Manhattan's most vibrant and sought-after neighborhoods. It is home to world-class restaurants and entertainment options, shops, schools and many famous landmarks that are synonymous with New York City. Bordered to the North by SoHo and to the South by the Financial District, it is the ideal location for those seeking a true neighborhood feeling in amongst the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. Don't miss this rare opportunity to call this one-of-a-kind piece of New York City your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Reade Street have any available units?
152 Reade Street has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Reade Street have?
Some of 152 Reade Street's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Reade Street currently offering any rent specials?
152 Reade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Reade Street pet-friendly?
No, 152 Reade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 152 Reade Street offer parking?
No, 152 Reade Street does not offer parking.
Does 152 Reade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Reade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Reade Street have a pool?
No, 152 Reade Street does not have a pool.
Does 152 Reade Street have accessible units?
No, 152 Reade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Reade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Reade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
