Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

152 East 83rd Street

152 East 83rd Street · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 152 E 83rd St #5D, flawlessly located on one of the most coveted tree-lined streets in Prime Upper East Side. Presenting a special opportunity to live in this charming prewar one-bedroom home!Recently renovated, this true 1BD residence is bright & airy with high ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living area can easily accommodate a dining area, and plenty of space for a home office. The kitchen is equipped with a large center island which doubles as a breakfast bar and custom lighting. The quiet rear of the apartment features a queen-sized bedroom outfitted with recessed lighting, built-ins, closet and plenty of storage. The chic windowed bathroom was completely re-done featuring a full-size deep tub perfect for soaking, luxurious rain shower, modern vanity, new lighting, chrome fittings, and subway tiles. This private well-maintained co-op building includes voice intercom, and common laundry. Be moments away from Central Park, Museum Mile, and merely steps away from all the neighborhood conveniences and easy transportation- Q, 4, 5, & 6 subways, Citi Bike stations, and crosstown buses on 86th St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 East 83rd Street have any available units?
152 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 152 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
152 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 152 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 152 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 152 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 152 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 152 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 152 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 152 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 East 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 East 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
