152 East 83rd Street

Welcome to 152 E 83rd St #5D, flawlessly located on one of the most coveted tree-lined streets in Prime Upper East Side. Presenting a special opportunity to live in this charming prewar one-bedroom home!Recently renovated, this true 1BD residence is bright & airy with high ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living area can easily accommodate a dining area, and plenty of space for a home office. The kitchen is equipped with a large center island which doubles as a breakfast bar and custom lighting. The quiet rear of the apartment features a queen-sized bedroom outfitted with recessed lighting, built-ins, closet and plenty of storage. The chic windowed bathroom was completely re-done featuring a full-size deep tub perfect for soaking, luxurious rain shower, modern vanity, new lighting, chrome fittings, and subway tiles. This private well-maintained co-op building includes voice intercom, and common laundry. Be moments away from Central Park, Museum Mile, and merely steps away from all the neighborhood conveniences and easy transportation- Q, 4, 5, & 6 subways, Citi Bike stations, and crosstown buses on 86th St.