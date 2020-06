152 E 33rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW TRUE 2 BDR+ WASHER AND DRYER!! SPACIOUS! - Property Id: 222830



AMAZING BRAND NEW APARTMENT WITH A WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT IN A PRIME LOCATION MURRAY HILL!

THIS IS A SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR, KING AND QUEEN SIZE.

WINDOW IN EACH BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM.

LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND FULL APPLIANCES.

MARBLE BATH ROOM.

2 HUGE WALK IN CLOSETS.

WALK UP 3rd FLOOR.

EASY APPROVAL.

CALL/EMAIL/TEXT ME TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222830

Property Id 222830



(RLNE5847738)