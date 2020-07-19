152-156 East 84th Street

Amenities

Amazing neighborhood, tree lined streets in Carnegie HillElevator building with live in super, pet friendly, building includes laundry on your floor. Fun restaurants close by, walking distance from Mount Sinai and Lenox Hill Hospital.Beautiful city views, stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors, dishwasher,open kitchen and plenty of closet space.To schedule a viewing please text or call Amy K. at 917-244-6135.Please don't hesitate to contact me for more information. I am more than happy to assist you in your search. Thank you.