151 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10028 Upper East Side
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 09D · Avail. now
$3,988
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 02D · Avail. now
$4,188
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 05C · Avail. now
$6,646
2 Bed · 2 Bath
4 Bedrooms
Unit 07A · Avail. now
$16,500
4 Bed · 4 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 151 East 80th Street.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
Living with sophistication and convenience has never been easier in our Upper East Side luxury rentals. Enter through the painted marble arched ceilings, where you will be personally welcomed by our dedicated staff. Instantly notice the polished detail throughout the building. Service is our hallmark; our staff pays close attention to each detail from sun up to sundown. Truly boutique, with only three apartments on most floors, our building offers rare four bedroom units with triple exposure allowing for stunning views and maximum sunlight. Experience the quintessential Upper East Side lifestyle perfectly located in one of New York Citys most desirable addresses.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent - 6 months rent - based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 151 East 80th Street have any available units?
151 East 80th Street has 4 units available starting at $3,988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East 80th Street have?
Some of 151 East 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 East 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 East 80th Street offer parking?
No, 151 East 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 East 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 151 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 East 80th Street has units with dishwashers.