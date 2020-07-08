151 East 80th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse doorman

Living with sophistication and convenience has never been easier in our Upper East Side luxury rentals. Enter through the painted marble arched ceilings, where you will be personally welcomed by our dedicated staff. Instantly notice the polished detail throughout the building. Service is our hallmark; our staff pays close attention to each detail from sun up to sundown. Truly boutique, with only three apartments on most floors, our building offers rare four bedroom units with triple exposure allowing for stunning views and maximum sunlight. Experience the quintessential Upper East Side lifestyle perfectly located in one of New York Citys most desirable addresses.