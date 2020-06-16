All apartments in New York
151 E 80th St PH

151 E 80th St · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 E 80th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PH · Avail. now

$24,979

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Stunning - Property Id: 125085

Massive new home of 2700 sf,
Gut renovation through out the unit,
Chef's kitchen with top of the line details,
Huge living and dining room,
Spacious bedrooms,
Luxury bathrooms,
Tons of closets,
Washer and dryer in unit,

5-Zone AC
Alcove Living Room
Breakfast Bar
Caesarstone Countertops
Central AC
Custom Kitchen Cabinetry
Dining Area
Dishwasher
Formal Dining Room
Great Light
Great Views
Gut Renovated
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Newly Renovated Kitchen
Oak Strip Flooring
Southern Exposure
Walk-In Closet
Washer/Dryer
Wolf Appliances

Building
24-Hour Doorman
Live-in Super
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125085
Property Id 125085

(RLNE5513380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

