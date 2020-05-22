All apartments in New York
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C

1501 Lexington Ave · (929) 293-5223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128
East Harlem

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 8C · Avail. now

$2,907

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
valet service
Luxury Studio Lexington Ave UES - Property Id: 215583

Post-war rental building in the Upper East Side's Carnegie Hill neighborhood finished in 2001. The building contains 160 units and rises 12 stories. The elevator building's amenities include: concierge, full-time doorman, basement storage, garden, roof deck, washer/dryer in building, elevator, valet parking, fitness center, on-site parking, outdoor entertainment space, bike room and a live-in superintendent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215583
Property Id 215583

(RLNE5513238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C have any available units?
1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C has a unit available for $2,907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C have?
Some of 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C currently offering any rent specials?
1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C is pet friendly.
Does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C offer parking?
Yes, 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C does offer parking.
Does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C have a pool?
No, 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C does not have a pool.
Does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C have accessible units?
No, 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 LEXINGTON AVENUE 8C has units with dishwashers.
