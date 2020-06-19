150 West 51st Street

Amenities

This is a fully furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment that has been completely renovated from floors to ceilings: beautiful new hardwoods floors; new appliances, renovated bathroom, new closets, recessed lighting. Triple mint condition! The building is a full service doorman building in the heart of the city close to all (transportation, shopping, theaters, Central Park...) Apartment available for short or long term rental. Quick board approval process with only $250 Condo board application fee.