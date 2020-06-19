All apartments in New York
Find more places like 150 West 51st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
150 West 51st Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

150 West 51st Street

150 West 51st Street · (646) 374-8930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

150 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1829 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
media room
This is a fully furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment that has been completely renovated from floors to ceilings: beautiful new hardwoods floors; new appliances, renovated bathroom, new closets, recessed lighting. Triple mint condition! The building is a full service doorman building in the heart of the city close to all (transportation, shopping, theaters, Central Park...) Apartment available for short or long term rental. Quick board approval process with only $250 Condo board application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 51st Street have any available units?
150 West 51st Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 51st Street have?
Some of 150 West 51st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 West 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 West 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 West 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 150 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 150 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 West 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 150 West 51st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity