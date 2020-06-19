All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

150 W 111th St

150 West 111th Street · (828) 712-3083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 West 111th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Bright and beautifully renovated 1 bed/1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, located in a vibrant neighborhood! The unit sits in a modern, elevator/laundry building. Spacious living room with plenty of room for all your furniture. Unit features ample cabinet space in the kitchen as well as granite countertops. There is great closet space throughout. Beautiful tiled bathroom. Large variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the area as well as several supermarkets with organic produce. Easy access to Universities, Central, Marcus Garvey, and Morningside Parks, the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, B, C, D and Metro North trains as well as the M bus lines. Sorry no pets and no guarantors. Txt/Call/Email 24/7 for a 360 VR tour or private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 W 111th St have any available units?
150 W 111th St has a unit available for $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 W 111th St have?
Some of 150 W 111th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 W 111th St currently offering any rent specials?
150 W 111th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 W 111th St pet-friendly?
No, 150 W 111th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 W 111th St offer parking?
No, 150 W 111th St does not offer parking.
Does 150 W 111th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 W 111th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 W 111th St have a pool?
No, 150 W 111th St does not have a pool.
Does 150 W 111th St have accessible units?
No, 150 W 111th St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 W 111th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 W 111th St does not have units with dishwashers.
