150 W 111th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Bright and beautifully renovated 1 bed/1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, located in a vibrant neighborhood! The unit sits in a modern, elevator/laundry building. Spacious living room with plenty of room for all your furniture. Unit features ample cabinet space in the kitchen as well as granite countertops. There is great closet space throughout. Beautiful tiled bathroom. Large variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the area as well as several supermarkets with organic produce. Easy access to Universities, Central, Marcus Garvey, and Morningside Parks, the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, B, C, D and Metro North trains as well as the M bus lines. Sorry no pets and no guarantors. Txt/Call/Email 24/7 for a 360 VR tour or private appointment.