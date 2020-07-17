All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

150 E 94TH ST.

150 East 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E 94TH ST. have any available units?
150 E 94TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 150 E 94TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
150 E 94TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E 94TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. offer parking?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have a pool?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
