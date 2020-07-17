Rent Calculator
150 E 94TH ST.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 3
150 E 94TH ST.
150 East 94th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
150 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have any available units?
150 E 94TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 150 E 94TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
150 E 94TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E 94TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. offer parking?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have a pool?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 E 94TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 E 94TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
