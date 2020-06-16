All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

15 William Street

15 William Street · (212) 252-8770
Location

15 William Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 17-D · Avail. now

$3,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
This modern and contemporary alcove studio residence with 9'8 celilling .The expansive double-glazed 8'2" windows with southeastern exposure offering stunning views of downtown New York's historic architecture and water views of New York Harbor. The open kitchen and spacious living area give the apartment a loft like feel.
. The open chef's kitchen boasts custom designed white lacquer and stainless steel cabinetry, Ceaserstone counter and backsplash and Blanco stainless steel sink with Vola satin nickel faucets. The high-end appliances include a fully-integrated Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele Incognito dishwasher, as well as Miele gas cook top and convection oven. The well-appointed bath includes an exquisitely crafted custom Corian vanity, generous double medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, oversized deep soaking tub, and a separate rain shower and Toto Carolina water closet enclosure.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 William Street have any available units?
15 William Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 William Street have?
Some of 15 William Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 William Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 William Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 William Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 William Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 William Street does offer parking.
Does 15 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 William Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 William Street have a pool?
Yes, 15 William Street has a pool.
Does 15 William Street have accessible units?
No, 15 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 William Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 William Street has units with dishwashers.
