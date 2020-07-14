All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 Cliff
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

15 Cliff

15 Cliff St · (646) 362-8628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Cliff St, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10B · Avail. Sep 8

$3,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 03C · Avail. now

$3,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 02C · Avail. Sep 5

$3,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22D · Avail. Aug 7

$5,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 23D · Avail. Aug 7

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 28D · Avail. Aug 7

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 15 Cliff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bike storage
FINANCIAL DISTRICT NYC APARTMENTS FOR RENT

Welcome to 15 Cliff, a first-rate residential community in the Downtown Manhattan. Featuring stylishly designed studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in the Financial District, our chic Manhattan apartments offer spacious layouts, upscale amenities and a vibrant lo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Cliff have any available units?
15 Cliff has 14 units available starting at $3,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Cliff have?
Some of 15 Cliff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
15 Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Cliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Cliff is pet friendly.
Does 15 Cliff offer parking?
No, 15 Cliff does not offer parking.
Does 15 Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Cliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Cliff have a pool?
No, 15 Cliff does not have a pool.
Does 15 Cliff have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Cliff has accessible units.
Does 15 Cliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Cliff has units with dishwashers.
