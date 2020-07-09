All apartments in New York
Find more places like 149 E 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
149 E 39th Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:19 AM

149 E 39th Street

149 East 39th Street · (213) 238-6936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

149 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 149 E 39th Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
No Fee. Full-Service Luxury Building.

Central location near major transportation lines at Grand Central, The United Nations Headquarters, Bryant Park and Fifth Avenue.

You are surrounded by multiple dining and entertainment options.

Building Features:
- 24/7 doorman
- Concierge services available
- Elevator building
- Courtyard, Gym, business center and laundry all available in the building
- Additional storage available

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 E 39th Street have any available units?
149 E 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 E 39th Street have?
Some of 149 E 39th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 E 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 E 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 E 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 149 E 39th Street offer parking?
No, 149 E 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 E 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 E 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E 39th Street have a pool?
No, 149 E 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 E 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 149 E 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 E 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 149 E 39th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity