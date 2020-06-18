1484 Second Avenue

Amenities

** BEST DEAL IN THE MARKET **



VERY LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF UPPER EAST SIDE



Apartment will be painted & cleaned , new ceiling lights , new cabinets door in the bedroom and buffer the floor and varnish .



Very large living room , sectionals , large dining table, tv.. all fit in )

2 large windows to East and Apartment is looking at the back yard ( very quite )

Queen size bedroom with one window

One large Closet in the bedroom and another one in the living room

Full size Bathroom

open kitchen with stainless steel fridge and stove



apartment located on between 77 & 78 Street on Second Avenue

6 train is one block away and Q Line is on73rd street or 83rd street

Crosstown bus on 79th Street . oxford652524