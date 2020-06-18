All apartments in New York
1484 Second Avenue
1484 Second Avenue

1484 2nd Avenue · (646) 207-2436
1484 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

stainless steel
range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
** BEST DEAL IN THE MARKET **

VERY LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF UPPER EAST SIDE

Apartment will be painted & cleaned , new ceiling lights , new cabinets door in the bedroom and buffer the floor and varnish .

Very large living room , sectionals , large dining table, tv.. all fit in )
2 large windows to East and Apartment is looking at the back yard ( very quite )
Queen size bedroom with one window
One large Closet in the bedroom and another one in the living room
Full size Bathroom
open kitchen with stainless steel fridge and stove

apartment located on between 77 & 78 Street on Second Avenue
6 train is one block away and Q Line is on73rd street or 83rd street
Crosstown bus on 79th Street . oxford652524

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1484 Second Avenue have any available units?
1484 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1484 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1484 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1484 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1484 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1484 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1484 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1484 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1484 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1484 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1484 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1484 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1484 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1484 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
